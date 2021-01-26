Carl Brincat has been appointed chief executive of the Malta Gaming Authority, having previously served the authority as chief legal and enforcement officer,

This was the first time the CEO was appointed following a public call, the authority said. Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said the process strengthened the authority’s credibility and transparency.

Brincat has worked within the authority for six years and was part of the strategic direction team and a team that spearheaded reforms of the gaming regulatory framework in 2018.

Brincat succeeds Heathcliff Farrugia, who resigned in October along with his right-hand man Karl Brincat Peplow - the chief officer in charge of authorisation.

The two were expected to set up a joint venture, sources told Times of Malta at the time.

Farrugia had been appointed CEO in April 2018.