With just two days left for the opening day of the Premier League, Mosta have bolstered their squad with the addition of 24-year-old Sergio Villarreal of Colombia.

Villarreal, who plays mainly as a midfielder, was part of the Colombia U-20 squad when they participated in the 2015 U-20 World Cup, held in New Zealand.

During that tournament, Villarreal played all three group stage games for Los Cafeteros as they qualified to the next round with four points before being dumped out by the United States.

At club level, Villarreal was on the books of one of Colombia's heavyweights, Millionarios, with whom he appeared 12 times in the domestic league.

Meanwhile, David Nworah is currently on trial at Mosta after his spell in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ansar.

The 24-year-old has already been with the Blues, having played 20 games for them between the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 campaigns.

Hibernians have added two new faces to their roster as youngster Ayrton Attard and Charles Atsina were announced by the Paolites, yesterday.

Attard, 18, has been on the books of Birkirkara with whom he made his Premier League debut last season.

On the other hand, the 30-year-old forward Atsina is a highly-experienced player as he had several spells across Europe including at Virtus Verona of Italy, Spain's Alcorcon, VfL Bochum 2 in Germany and FK Vllaznia of Albania.

Gżira United, another major title contender, announced the signing of Romario Camilleri who last year was with Italian side Como at youth level, after being on the books of Gubbio.

Santa Luċija have continued to add more signings to their squad as they seek to be competitive on their Premier League debut, as they announced youngster Omar Elouni on loan from Sliema Wanderers, Lee Galea who returns from Żebbuġ Rangers and St Andrews loanee Jamie Magri Overend.

Division One side Lija Athletic have acquired the services of English duo Harry Wood and Jordan Wells on a free transfer.

The pair had spent a four-week period during pre-season on trial with Lija and last week both signed a two-year deal.

Women signings

In the women's game, Swieqi United and Hibernians have announced their latest signings as they are preparing for the upcoming Women's League season that runs from October.

Gabriella Tonna, Jade Schembri have joined the Oranges after their previous experience at Hibernians while goalkeepers Vesna Vitanova and Mandy Caruana, and Elise Abela will be forming part of Swieqi's team for the second straight year.

Hibs have signed defender Brooke Borg who has 60 appearances for Tarxien Rainbows and has spent last season on loan at Swieqi.