Former Dutch international and PSV Eindhoven midfielder Davy Propper on Tuesday announced his retirement from professional football, citing lack of motivation and isolation because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Propper, 30, who scored three goals in 19 appearances for the Orange 11, was released from his contract with the southern Dutch club, which was to last until mid-2023, PSV said.

“I find it exceptionally difficult to maintain the discipline needed for optimal performance and to have my life completely dominated by a frantic football schedule,” Propper said in the statement, issued by PSV.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta