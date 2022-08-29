Edward Caruana, a former official of the Foundation for Tomorrow's Schools, was acquitted of criminal liability in a bribery case on Monday.

The former canvasser of then Education Minister Evarist Bartolo had been accused of bribery and corruption in a case that went back to 2016.

It was alleged that he asked for bribes in relation to various government work contracts on the building of new schools and maintenance works.

In a dossier to the police, former CEO Philip Rizzo had claimed that Caruana used to falsify invoices while the FTS passed on to him cheques for more than €8 million in payments to contractors, which Mr Caruana insisted on delivering by hand.

Allegations had also been made by Gozitan contractor, Giovann Vella.

In handing down judgement on Monday, Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech said that although the prosecution handled the case in a professional manner and acted immediately upon the allegations having been made, in light of evidence no guilt could be found. She ordered the police to investigate whether the case involved any criminal wrongdoing by persons who issued false invoices.

A freezing order on Caruana's assets was lifted.

Inspector Rennie Stivala prosecuted. Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Stephen Tonna Lowell were defence counsel.