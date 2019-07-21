A man allegedly diverted funds meant to be paid to two gaming companies into his Revolut account, a court heard on Sunday.

Jonathan James Borg, 38, of Zebbuġ, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to defrauding two Malta-based gaming companies between May and June of this year.

He was accused of syphoning payments meant to be received by Raketech Group Limited and Videoslots Limited by changing the account information in the back-end of their website, to his own account.

Police inspector Doriette Cuschieri told the court, presided by magistrate Gabriella Vella, that the two companies had filed a police report that payments meant to be received had never come in.

Following an in-house investigation, the companies had found that the account numbers had been changed to a Revolut account belonging to the accused.

The accused had already been granted bail back in March for similar alleged crimes against the same companies who used to be his employers.

He was arrested when he went in to sign his bail book last week.

The prosecution told the court that the contentious transactions into his Revolut account appeared on his mobile app but were listed as “hidden”.

On the day the funds appeared in his app he had allegedly made withdrawals of up to €3,000 from local ATMs - something he also denies having done.

Magistrate Vella denied a request for bail and issued a freezing order on his accounts.

Lawyer Ezekiel Psaila was defence counsel. Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Maurice Meli appeared for the companies.