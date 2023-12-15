Former Enemalta CEO Jonathan Cardona hwill be heading Residency Malta, months after the government said he would be pursuing a "new career opportunity".

Cardona will take over from Charles Mizzi at the state-run residency agency, which is responsible for managing the Malta Permanent Residence Programme.

The government said in a statement he was appointed to the post by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

In a statement, the government said Cardona has worked in the citizenship and residency sectors for several years and has vast experience in management and diplomacy.

In fact, he had headed Kommunità Malta, which is responsible for the cash-for-passports scheme.

He has also served as an emissary for Malta within the European Union, it said.

It failed to say, however, that he was the CEO of Enemalta until October, when he was taken off the job a couple of months after Energy Minister Miriam Dalli had denied reports that he was getting sacked.

Cardona served as CEO of the energy company during a troubled period that had culminated with lengthy power cuts in July.

He had insisted the cuts were caused by a prolonged heatwave overheating underground cables, not overloading.

Weeks later, the prime minister announced that the government would be doubling its budget to upgrade Enemalta’s infrastructural network.

When it announced that Cardona was being replaced, the government said he would be pursuing a "new career opportunity" and thanked him for his work at Enemalta.

In Friday's announcement, the Home Affairs minister congratulated Cardona on his new post and thanked Mizzi for his work.

Correction December 15, 2023: A previous version of this report said that Cardona was to head Kommunità Malta, which is responsible for the cash-for-passports scheme. He will lead Residency Malta.