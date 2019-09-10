Former Enemalta chairman engineer Lawrence C. Ciantar has died, aged 90.

Born in 1929, he joined the defunct Water and Electricity Department and served as general manager of the Malta Electricity Board. He later served in this role following the establishment of State energy company Enemalta.

During his tenure he was responsible for the construction of the Marsa B power station, and the dismantling of the Palermo power plant which was brought to Malta to cater for the increase in electricity demand. Furthermore, he was also responsible for the construction of the first phase of the Delimara power plant.

In 2002, Mr Ciantar was bestowed with the Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika and nominated as a Member of the National Order of Merit.

His funeral will be held on Monday at 2.30pm at the Santa Luċija parish Church.