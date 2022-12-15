Former Enemalta financial controller Tarcisio Mifsud has been cleared of all criminal liability in proceedings wherein he was charged with corruption in connection with the oil scandal 10 years ago.

Judgment was delivered on Thursday by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit in proceedings against Mifsud, now 78, of Żebbuġ, one of seven men charged in court at the time over the oil procurement scandal between 1998 and 2003.

Mifsud protested his innocence all along.

The prosecution alleged that Mifsud had received commissions on the oil tenders awarded to French oil company Total and shared the kickbacks with Alfred Mallia, former petroleum division chief at Enemalta, who was also similarly charged.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo were defence counsel.

More to follow