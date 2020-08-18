Former England number one goalkeeper Joe Hart will compete to be number two choice to Hugo Lloris after signing for Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old signed a two-year contract with Spurs with the club reportedly agreeing to pay him £50,000 ($66,000) a week, the same as his wages in an unsuccessful spell with Burnley.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta