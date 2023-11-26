Former England manager Terry Venables has died aged 80.

Venables was at the helm for England’s unforgettable run to the semi-finals of Euro 96 after forging a highly successful club managerial career with Crystal Palace, QPR, Barcelona and Tottenham.

He also made over 500 appearances for Chelsea, Tottenham, QPR and Crystal Palace as a player.

His talents did not just lie on the pitch, though. During his playing career, Venables co-wrote detective novels, which were later turned into the TV series Hazell about a wise-cracking cockney private eye. It ran for 22 episodes from 1978-79.

A statement from the family of Venables said: “We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness

Read full story on sport.timesofmata.com

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.