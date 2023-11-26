Former England manager Terry Venables has died aged 80.

Venables was at the helm for England’s unforgettable run to the semi-finals of Euro 96 after forging a highly successful club managerial career with Crystal Palace, QPR, Barcelona and Tottenham.

He also made over 500 appearances for Chelsea, Tottenham, QPR and Crystal Palace as a player.

His talents did not just lie on the pitch, though. During his playing career, Venables co-wrote detective novels, which were later turned into the TV series Hazell about a wise-cracking cockney private eye. It ran for 22 episodes from 1978-79.

A statement from the family of Venables said: “We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness

