Former Manchester United and England star Wayne Rooney has resigned as manager of troubled Derby as the club prepare for their first season in the third tier for 36 years.

Rooney was unable to keep Derby in the Championship last season after the crisis-torn club were hit by a 21-point deduction as punishment for financial issues.

In his first managerial role, Rooney impressively kept Derby in contention to avoid relegation into the final weeks of the season.

That valiant effort had suggested the 36-year-old would be able to lead Derby to promotion from League One next season.

But with Derby remaining in administration throughout a turbulent close-season, Rooney has opted to quit the Rams with the new campaign starting on July 30.

