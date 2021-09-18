Former English champions Derby County have applied to enter administration, the struggling second-tier club announced Friday.

The Championship side issued a statement which claimed the club’s directors “had no choice but to make the tough decision” to file notice to appoint administrators following a failure to secure new owners and the impact of COVID-19 on the Midlands club’s finances.

“Last week, it became clear that the process which has been underway to identify a purchaser for the club likely would not be productive over the near term, despite the number of negotiations with credible parties.

“Because the COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the revenues and profits of all of its businesses, the club has been unable to service its day-to-day financial obligations. The directors had no choice but to make the tough decision to take this action and protect the club.”

