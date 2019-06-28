Dione Borg, who unsuccessfully contested for a seat in the European Parliament, on Monday called for the setting up of a commission to study the PN’s internal structure.

In a letter sent to PN Secretary General Clyde Puli and general council president Kristy Debono, who is also acting president of the executive committee, Mr Borg framed the “challenges” faced by the PN within the context of the election losses it has suffered since 2013.

He asked for his proposal to be put on the agenda of a potential general council meeting that could be called to discuss Adrian Delia’s future as PN leader.

The commission, he said, should study ways to reform the PN’s internal structures and the way it delivers its political message.

Mr Borg proposed the commission start its work straight away, with the aim of finalising its report by September 2019.

The commission’s work should start a dialogue process at district level to spark mature discussions on the necessary reforms, Mr Borg said.