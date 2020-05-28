Former EU Commissioner Karmenu Vella has been appointed Pro-Chancellor of the University of Malta for a period of three years, the Education Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.



Education Minister Owen Bonnici said that Vella's international profile will be of immense benefit to the advancement and reputation of the University of Malta. He said that Vella will bring with him years of invaluable experience following the leading roles and offices he occupied in Malta and at a European level.



Vella served as European Commissioner for the Environment, Fisheries and Maritime Affairs. Before occupying this office, Vella served as a Minister in various cabinets along the years under four different prime ministers. He was also an MP between 1976 and 2014.



Vella is an architect by profession and furthered his studies with an M.Sc (Tourism Management) from the University of Sheffield.



Bonnici thanked outgoing Pro-Chancellor Dr Michael Sciriha for the excellent service he gave in the past seven years. He said that Sciriha will, undoubtedly, continue supporting the University.