Top Fuel Dragster driver Duncan Micallef, the president of the Malta Motorsport Federation, announced that he would be racing again in at least three rounds of the 2023 FIA European Championship.

Micallef is not new to this championship.

In September 2016, he set a new track record of 3.89 seconds at Santa Pod.

The following year, he was declared the fastest European driver and won the FIA European Top Fuel Dragster Championship, the quickest type of motorsport in the world.

