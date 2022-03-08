Former Everton manager Gordon Lee has died at the age of 87, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Lee was in the hot seat at Goodison Park from 1977 to 1981, leading the team to a League Cup final, two FA Cup semi-finals and two top-four finishes in the English top-flight.

Lee, who also managed a number of other clubs including Blackburn and Newcastle, signed a number of high-profile players including Graeme Sharp and gave debuts to Kevin Ratcliffe, Kevin Richardson and Steve McMahon.

Retired Scotland international Sharp said on evertonfc.com: “I will always be grateful to Gordon Lee for bringing me to Everton Football Club. He showed faith in me and gave me my debut as a young footballer.

