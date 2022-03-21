Former FIAU official Jonathan Ferris has won €3,000 in libel damages in a case against MaltaToday managing editor Saviour Balzan over a video blog uploaded five years ago.

In the blog post, Balzan drew comparisons between the former police inspector’s work and investigations of the oil procurement scandal to that of the fictional Pink Panther detective Inspector Clouseau.

Balzan also criticised Ferris for boasting of having prosecuted his own cousin, saying he should have been precluded from doing so and that in any case Ferris’ cousin was found not guilty.

More to follow.