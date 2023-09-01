Mosta FC have completed the signing of Nigerian goalkeeper Udoh Akpan just before the summer transfer window in Malta shut down on Thursday night.

The signing of Akpan is a huge coup for Mosta FC who are bringing to the club a player who helped his country win the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2015.

In fact, Akpan made seven appearances for Nigeria in the tournament and managed four clean sheets during the tournament.

During that competition, Akpan shared the field with players who became superstars today such as Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze who is currently on the books of Italian giants AC Milan.

