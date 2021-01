Former Floriana player Yannick Bolasie has completed a loan move to Championship side Middlesbrough.

Bolasie, 31, is currently on the books of Everton with whom he played 32 games, scoring twice and registering four assists in the process.

His career began as a 16-year-old with Rushden & Diamonds before moving to Malta, at Floriana.

