Floriana FC expressed their sadness following the death of their former player Patrick Demanuele, aged 53.

Dubbed il-Koku, Demanuele was the son of former Floriana legend Pullu Demanuele and formed part of the Greens squad in the late 80s.

“Floriana Football Club is incredibly saddened to learn that club legend Patrick 'Koku' Demanuele has passed away,” Floriana FC said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with friends and family at this difficult time.”

Patrick Camilleri started his career with Melita FC before moving to his hometown club Floriana.

