Floriana FC have announced that former club president Anthony Grech Sant died on Wednesday, aged 76.

Grech Sant was one of the most successful presidents in the history of Floriana FC as during his time in charge he managed to win every honour in Maltese football while leading the club to some exceptional results in UEFA club competition.

In a statement, Floriana FC paid tribute to their former president.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of former Floriana Football Club President Anthony Grech Sant,” the club said in a statement.

