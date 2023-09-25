Former Malta Premier League player Sunday Ikechukwu Eboh was found guilty of money laundering as part of a romance fraud case and sentenced to three years imprisonment on Monday. He was also fined €20,000.

The former player was among a group of Nigerian men and a Maltese woman who were accused of having tricked an elderly woman by fostering an online relationship with a fictitious American soldier who told her he was moving to Malta following his deployment. She transferred €58,000 to him in a series of small bank transactions to local banks.

Sunday Eboh. Photo: Playmakerstats.com

Eboh is a familiar name locally: the former footballer played for a series of Maltese clubs over the past 20 years, from Marsa to Birkirkara, Floriana, Marsaxlokk, Naxxar and Pembroke. He retired in 2020.

Two members of the plot had admitted to their involvement, and later testified against the co-accused.

The court on Monday convicted other members of the plot. Tony Ogbonna Anuforo was sentenced to 28 months imprisonment and ordered to reimburse €15, 400 within six months.

The court said it was ordering compensation of the victim rather than order forfeiture of an equivalent amount in favour of the State coffers.

Both are to pay €2, 572.57 each in expert expenses.

All their properties are forfeited in favour of the government.

The court said it also "strongly solicits" the principal immigration officer to exercise his powers once the accused have served their punishment.

Alexandra Pace was found guilty of making a false declaration and relapsing and cleared of all the other offences. She was condemned to a €200 fine.

All three were placed under a 3-year restraining order in favour of the two victims.

Finally the court ordered the Police Commissioner to continue further investigations in a bid to identify and bring to justiceanother man allegedly involved in the scam.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.