Former Gozo bishop Mario Grech will be created cardinal at the Altar of the Chair at the Vatican’s St Peter’s Basilica on Saturday at 4pm.

The first-ever Gozitan to become cardinal, Grech, 62, will concelebrate Mass with Pope Francis at the basilica on Sunday along with the other 12 newly created cardinals.

For the occasion, Maltapost will be issuing a special stamp which will be available from the Victoria office on Saturday morning. The Gozo Diocese, together with the Gozitan Philatelic Society, will be issuing a commemorative card and a set of personalised stamps which will be available from the Gozo Curia.

Once back in Gozo as a Cardinal, Grech will lead two thanksgiving concelebrations - in Gozo on at the Rotunda of St John the Baptist in Xewkija on December 6 at 5pm and at St John’s CoCathedral in Valletta on December 9 at 5pm.