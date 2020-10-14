Former Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana plans to resign her parliamentary seat in the coming days.

Caruana had resigned as minister back in January after Times of Malta reported that her husband, former deputy police chief Silvio Valletta, had an intimate friendship with alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia murder accomplice Yorgen Fenech.

She subsequently returned to the Labour backbench, serving as an MP, and was made a consultant to the Lands Authority.

Caruana has now informed close colleagues that she plans to leave the political arena in the coming days, Times of Malta is informed. That would represent a significant change of heart for her: following her resignation in January, Caruana had said that she intended to continue in politics and run as a candidate in the next general election.

"I am still 45 and still have a lot to offer to the people and to the country," Caruana had said at the time.

Labour MP Etienne Grech. Photo: Facebook

Meanwhile, government sources said that another backbencher, Etienne Grech is also expected to resign this month, as part of an overhaul of Labour's parliamentary group.

Attempts to contact Caruana and Grech on Wednesday morning proved unsuccessful.

The two resignations could mean Labour will soon have three new faces in parliament, after former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat also resigned his seat earlier this month.

Times of Malta first broke the news last week that powerhouse MEP Miriam Dalli is among the possible candidates to replace the former prime minister.

While Dalli has declined to comment on speculation linking her to a return to Malta, the odds of her being co-opted into parliament increased this week after none of the 2017 general election candidates eligible to replace Muscat submitted their names for a casual election which closed on Monday.

Robert Abela mulls reshuffle

Meanwhile, party sources have said that Prime Minister Robert Abela is considering a reshuffle of his group.

Several ministers contacted by Times of Malta in recent days said that while the matter had not formally been discussed in Cabinet, internal discussions among ministers and colleagues had speculated on rumours of a possible Cabinet overhaul.