Roderick Briffa has returned to Birkirkara after the highly-experienced player put pen to paper on a one-year contract with the Stripes.

Briffa will don the Birkirkara colours for the first time in 12 years after leaving them prior the 2007/2008 season when he passed to Sliema Wanderers.

With the Stripes Briffa won the Premier League and the FA Trophy twice each.

The 37-year-old, who collected 100 caps with the Malta national team throughout his international career, was on the books of Gżira United for the past couple of seasons.

Previously, he was at Valletta with whom he won every domestic silverware, reaching the pinnacle of his career when he was named twice MFA Player of the Year in 2011 and 2016.