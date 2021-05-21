Franklin Sasere is attracting the interest from a number of clubs from Belgium and the Netherlands, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The Nigerian striker enjoyed an impressive season with Malta champions Ħamrun Spartans after joining the Premier League club on loan from Swiss side Lugano.

During his spell at Ħamrun Spartans, Sasere became a key player for Mark Buttigieg’s team as the prolific Nigerian netted 14 goals for his club to help them secure their first Premier League title after an absence of 30 years.

