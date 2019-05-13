Marcelo Dias will continue his career in Malta after he joined Senglea Athletic for the upcoming 2019/2020 season.

The Brazilian winger left Hibernians after spending five successful years with the Paolites, winning the Premier League twice together with FA Trophies as well.

During the past season, Dias played 25 games as Hibernians took the title race to the wire before falling to Valletta in the championship decider.

Dias will be under the guidance of another former Hibernians stalwart in Mario Muscat who earlier this month had agreed to take over as coach after his short stint at Qormi, last season.