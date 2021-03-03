Former Hibernians striker Karolis Laukzemis will continue his career in Kazakhstan after he completed a move to FC Kaysar.

Laukzemis had joined Hibernians in October where he managed to secure a regular place in Stefano Sanderra’s team.

During his spell at the Paolites he made six appearances and managed to score four goals.

