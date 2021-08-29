Jacques Rogge, who spent 12 years as president of the International Olympic Committee, has died at the age of 79, the organisation announced on Sunday.

“It is with great sadness that the International Olympic Committee announces the passing of former IOC President Count Jacques Rogge. He was 79 years old,” said an IOC statement.

Rogge was the eighth president of the IOC, from 2001 to 2013 after which he was succeeded by Thomas Bach.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta