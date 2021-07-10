Former England striker Paul Mariner, who played a pivotal role for Ipswich Town in their golden era winning the 1978 FA Cup and 1981 UEFA Cup, has died aged 68, his family announced on Saturday.

The 35-times capped Mariner — who scored in the first leg of Ipswich’s UEFA Cup victory over Dutch side AZ Alkmaar — had been battling brain cancer.

Mariner is fondly remembered by Maltese football fans for a short spell with Naxxar Lions in the late 1980s.

“We regretfully inform you that Paul passed away peacefully on July 9 surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with brain cancer,” his family said in a statement.

