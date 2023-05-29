A former Italian prime minister's visit to Malta to address a conference hosted by the Foundation for Social Welfare Services cost €20,000 in total, welfare minister Michael Falzon said on Monday.

Matteo Renzi was keynote speaker at the conference held to mark the 25th anniversary of the foundation. Titled “The Welfare State and Welfare Services: Present Challenges, Future needs”, the conference was held at the end of April.

Information on the costs was sought by PN MP Claudette Buttigieg in a parliamentary question.

Renzi served as Italian prime minister between February 2014 and December 2016 and has been a senator for Florence since 2018. He is the leader of Italian party Italia Viva.

He visited Malta as prime minister in 2015 for the inauguration of the energy interconnector between Sicily and Malta. In 2017 he addressed a Labour Party mass meeting in Malta, endorsing Joseph Muscat and calling on Maltese voters to continue down the road the country embarked on when it elected a Labour government four years earlier.