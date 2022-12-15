Italian coach Manuela Tesse is the leading candidate to take charge of the Malta women's national team, the Times of Malta understands.

A former Italy national team player, Tesse's name is expected to be put forward during Thursday afternoon's Malta FA Executive Board meeting before being approved.

Afterwards, the 46-year-old coach will complete the negotiations by putting pen to paper on her contract in the coming days which will see her become the first female to be appointed at the helm of the women's team.

Once she is officially announced, a decision will be taken about whether to maintain the current staff or effect any changes before Tesse starts her spell.

