Former Japan international and Celtic star Shunsuke Nakamura will retire from football at the end of the season, his club said on Tuesday, bringing the curtain down on his 26-year career.

The 44-year-old midfielder was a Scottish champion three times and played at two World Cups.

“In my long football career I have had many struggles and setbacks, but there was always someone who supported me and pushed me forward,” Nakamura said in a statement released by Yokohama FC.

“I was able to fight as a football player because I had so much support,” he said.

Nakamura did not give any details on the decision to retire, but local sports papers cited injuries to his right ankle.

Click here for full story