Former Times of Malta journalist Ivan Camilleri has filed libel proceedings against Malta Today and its co-owner and managing editor Saviour Balzan.

Mr Camilleri filed the suit on Wednesday over an article Mr Balzan wrote and published on December 20, titled “Times sacks Ivan Camilleri after alleged tip-off to Yorgen Fenech mentioned in court.”

The former journalist is arguing that the article was libelous and defamatory and that the alleged “tip-off” was not mentioned in court, as alleged by Mr Balzan.

In his article, Mr Balzan made reference to a court hearing related to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, in which inspector Keith Arnaud said that it appeared “some journalist” had told murder suspect Yorgen Fenech that police were on his track.

The inspector said he could not name the journalist as the amount of data extracted from the suspect's phone was "massive".

Mr Balzan alleged that police had found a text on Mr Fenech’s phone in which he told his uncle that a certain “Ivan” had warned him.

Mr Camilleri has denied that he had communicated with Mr Fenech concerning any alleged tip-off “in any way”.

In his libel application, Camilleri asked the Magistrates’ court to declare Malta Today and Mr Balzan’s actions as libelous and defamatory according to the law and to liquidate the maximum amount in damages, arguing that the article was intended to tarnish his reputation through “unfounded and false allegations.”

Lawyer Peter Fenech signed the application.