Judge emeritus and former PL MP Philip Sciberras had died aged 77 following a long battle with a terminal illness, his family said on Monday.

"Today we not only lost our dear gentle dad, whose memories we will forever cherish, but also a giant who bequeathed the country and the profession he loved so much with his profound knowledge and wisdom in law and literature. His knowledge was boundless," his son Andrew wrote on Facebook.

Also a poet and a writer, Sciberras served as an MP under Dom Mintoff at the end of the 1970s and early 1980s.

In a statement, the PL offered its condolences to his relatives, noting that Sciberras was also a published author.

Andrew said his father will miss the launch the first volume of his new series L-Alfabett tal-Kodiċi ta' Organizzazzjoni u Proċedura Ċivili, "for which he was so looking forward".

The family, he said, took solace in the fact that he was now at peace and in the "profound truth that his legacy will live on for years and decades to come".

Philip was married to Rose and had three children – all lawyers by profession – Lara, Alex and Andrew.