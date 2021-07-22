Former Juventus midfielder Mohammed Sissoko has postponed his visit to Malta due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Żabbar St Patrick’s announced in a statement.

The French midfielder was due to arrive in Malta at the end of the month to participate in The Shoreline Football Camp but it has now been announced that his visit has been postponed to a later date.

“It is with regret that Żabbar St Patrick announces that the visit in Malta of Mohamed Sissoko, former Liverpool, Juventus and Paris St Germain player, for The Shoreline Football Summer Camp which was scheduled for the end of July has been postponed to a later date,” a statement said.

“The visit of Mohamed Sissoko in Malta is being postponed due to the introduction of new restrictive measures from the Health Authorities announced at the start of the month for those persons that will be travelling to Malta. These restrictions came to force on July 14.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website on the Times of Malta