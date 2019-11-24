Plans have been approved by the Office of the Prime Minster to announce a major reshuffle of Maltese ambassadors, with former Labour MP Joseph Cuschieri earmarked to become Malta’s Ambassador to Italy.

Mr Cuschieri has served as Malta’s Ambassador to Greece for the past four years.

Mr Cuschieri, who four years ago had no diplomatic experience whatsoever, was given the Athens post by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat after failing to be re-elected to the European Parliament, where he served as an MEP between 2011 and 2014.

In 2008, after Dr Muscat’s election as leader of the Labour Party, Mr Cuschieri gave up his seat in the House of Representatives so that Dr Muscat could be co-opted to Parliament. He was later given a job with the Labour Party.

Maltese senior diplomats said that Mr Cuschieri’s move to Rome is being interpreted as a promotion as he will now be responsible for Malta’s “busiest and most important diplomatic mission”.

“It was already a bit too far to send a political appointee with no diplomatic experience to Athens. Moving him to Rome is a bit too far as we have always had senior diplomats in Malta’s most important mission abroad,” the sources said.

A top diplomat with a lot of experience is essential for this post

Strong diplomatic relations between Valletta and Rome have always been a cornerstone of Malta’s foreign policy, not only due to the proximity of the two EU member states but also due to common problems, particularly migration from sub-Saharan Africa.

The sources described Mr Cuschieri’s sting in Athens as “low-key but successful” as no major problems erupted between the two countries.

“Rome is a different kettle of fish altogether,” a senior diplomat said.

“A top diplomat with a lot of experience is essential for this post.”

Times of Malta is also informed about other changed in the pipeline at the Foreign Office.

Vanessa Frazier, who has been serving in Rome for many years will now be assuming the important role as Malta’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

Marlene Bonnici, who last year was replaced as Malta’s Permanent Representative to the EU is earmarked to become Malta’s ambassador to Germany – another important role, while Charles Inguanez – another seasoned career diplomat, will be taking over Malta’s embassy in France.

Malta’s ambassadors have always been a mix of career diplomats and political appointees.

Since 2013, the number of political appointees given ambassadorial appointments increased substantially, prompting many career diplomats to either perform low key jobs or move on to other jobs in international institutions, including the EU.