Former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder Ray Kennedy died on Tuesday aged 70 after a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Kennedy, a decorated star at Anfield and in north London, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 1984.

He won three European Cups and five English league titles with Liverpool after signing from Arsenal in 1974.

Kennedy famously scored a crucial goal in Liverpool’s 1981 European Cup semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich, sending the Reds to a final they would win against Real Madrid.

He was also a key figure for Arsenal when they won the top-flight title and FA Cup, beating Liverpool in the final, in 1971.

