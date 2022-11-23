Former England striker David Johnson, the first man to score for both Liverpool and Everton in the Merseyside derby, has died aged 71 it was announced on Wednesday.

The BBC reported Johnson, who also scored six goals in eight appearances for England, had been suffering from throat cancer.

He had two spells at Everton, while in between playing for Ipswich under future England manager Bobby Robson and Liverpool during Bob Paisley’s celebrated time in charge at Anfield.

