Former Liverpool and England midfielder Terry McDermott, a three-time European Cup winner, on Saturday revealed he had been diagnosed with dementia.

The 69-year-old announced on Liverpool’s official website that he is in the early stages of the condition following hospital tests.

“I’ve got to get on with it and I will. It’s the way I’ve been brought up. Nothing has come to me easily,” McDermott told liverpoolfc.com.

“I’m not frightened of taking it on and also, as we’ve seen, there are a lot of former players in a worse state than me.”

