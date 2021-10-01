Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge signed for Australian side Perth Glory on Friday, saying it “felt like the right thing to do”.

The 32-year-old, who was banned for four months last year for breaching betting regulations, agreed a deal for the 2021/2022 season.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to try a new challenge,” he said.

“When the opportunity came about, it felt like the right thing to do, to take my talent somewhere where I can enjoy my football in a competitive league and try and help the team be as successful as they possibly can be.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta

https://sportsdesk.com.mt/2021/10/01/former-liverpool-star-sturridge-signs-for-perth-glory/