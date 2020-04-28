Liverpool’s former Republic of Ireland striker Michael Robinson, who became a well-known commentator in Spain, has died aged 61, his family announced on Tuesday.

Graeme Souness pays tribute to friend and former team-mate Michael Robinson who has died aged 61



More: https://t.co/9IyNX2aIIK pic.twitter.com/h512UwrowC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 28, 2020

Robinson, who settled in Spain after his retirement and had an extensive media career, succumbed to cancer first diagnosed in 2018. He passed away at his home in Marbella.

“With tremendous sadness we inform you of Michael’s death,” his family announced on Twitter.

“It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, full of the same love that you have shown him.

“We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone. Thank you.”

After spells with Preston North End and Manchester City Robinson featured in the 1983 FA Cup final for Brighton, before moving to Anfield.

R.I.P Michael Robinson. The Liverpool legend that got in all the Spanish homes with his fantastic commentaries every Weekend !! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/GihZPkUd80 — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) April 28, 2020

He was part of the Liverpool squad that captured the league, League Cup and European Cup treble in 1984.

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of former player Michael Robinson, aged 61,” Liverpool tweeted.

“The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Michael’s family and friends at this sad time. Rest in peace, Michael.”

After Liverpool he joined Queens Park Rangers, before ending his career with Spanish side Osasuna.

After retiring in 1989 he remained in Spain to become one of the country’s most distinguished football pundits.

According to Spanish daily El Pais, Robinson “revolutionised the way football was analysed”.

“He was with us on thousands of afternoons of football, recounting incredible anecdotes, and showing us a way of life beyond football,” the paper wrote.

“Thank you Michael Robinson. We will miss you. You’ll never walk alone.”

Robinson represented the Republic of Ireland 24 times, scoring four goals.