Former Luxol St Andrews coach Ally Dawson passed away on Monday aged 63.

Dawson will be mostly remembered for his distinguished playing career which saw him capped five times by his country but most importantly for his 12-year spell with Scottish giants Rangers.

After leaving Rangers he moved to Blackburn Rovers, Limerick and Airdrie.

Towards the end of his career, Dawson headed to Malta where he took charge of Luxol St Andrews as player coach. He also had a spell as coach of Dingli Swallows.

Dawson also managed Hamilton Academical and won the Third Division title in 2001.

