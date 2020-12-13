Former Malta national team coach Ray Farrugia was honoured by the President of Malta George Vella during the Republic Day honours in a specially organised ceremony respecting social distancing guidelines.
Farrugia, who enjoyed a successful career both at international and domestic level, was rewarded with the Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika.
