Tom Saintfiet achieved his first major success with Gambia as the former Malta coach guided his team to the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in their history following a 1-0 home win over Angola on Thursday.

Saintfiet has been in charge of the Gambian national team for the last three years after he was sacked as Malta coach after just three matches in charge following reports that he had applied for the job of coach of Cameroon.

