Maltese football was on Saturday mourning the loss of former Malta national team coach Tony Formosa, who died at the age of 86 years.

Formosa will be fondly remembered by the Maltese football community for his sterling contribution to the ‘Beautiful Game’ as national team coach with a short stint in 1966 and then between 1971 and 1972.

The highlight of his tenure was leading his side at Wembley Stadium for the European Championship qualifier against England.

“The Malta Football Association is deeply saddened by the news that former national team coach Tony Formosa has passed away. The much-decorated sports personality died earlier today, aged 86,” the local governing body of football said in a statement.

