Former Malta international John Hutchinson will take a post in the United States after being named Head Coach and Technical Director at El Paso Locomotive FC.

El Paso Locomotive will be playing in the USL Championship for the fourth consecutive season, scheduled to start in March. The USL is considered as a second-tier in the American football pyramid and is divided into the Championship, League One and League Two.

During his playing career, Hutchinson collected 11 caps with Malta. He made his debut in an international friendly against Czechia in 2009 and was a regular starter for the Maltese side during the UEFA Euro 2012 qualifications.

