Former Malta international Ryan Fenech has announced that he will hang up his boots on Sunday.

The veteran midfielder, who turned 37 on Thursday, announced on his social media that he will bring the curtains down on his playing career with his club Marsa after Sunday’s Challenge League match against Qrendi at the Luxol Stadium.

Fenech has enjoyed a distinguished career which saw him make his senior debut with his hometown club Ħamrun Spartans before moving to Valletta, Sliema Wanderers, Birkirkara and Balzan.

He joined Marsa FC in 2021 from Valletta and this season he took the role of player-coach midway through the campaign and helped the team to retain their status in the division for another season.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt