Maltese football woke up on Tuesday mourning the loss of former national coach Guentcho Dobrev.

The Bulgarian coach was named as Malta coach on May 23, 1984 at a time when the MFA was looking to revamp its national team with the introduction of the professional scheme.

During his period as national team coach, Dobrev had some of the most talented players in the national team era such as John Buttigieg, Ray Vella, Michael Degiorgio and Carmel Buttigieg, just to name a few.

In all, Dobrev led the national team for 21 matches, managing one win four draws and 16 defeats.

