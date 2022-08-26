The Malta Shooting Sport Federation is in mourning following the death of former president Carmel Cascun.

The local governing body of shooting sport issued a statement on Friday to pay tribute to Dr Cascun who was an active figure in the local federation for several years.

In fact, Dr Cascun took several positions in the Executive Committee of the governing body as he was elected as treasurer, general secretary as well as president of the Malta Shooting Sport Federation.

“This morning we received the bad news that Dr Carmel Cascun has passed away,” the Malta Shooting Sport Federation said in a statement.

Click here for full story